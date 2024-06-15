National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hiring in Jammu and Kashmir

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management MANAGE Recruitment 2024: The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) is going to implement “Capacity Building of Farmer Producer Organisations of Jammu & Kashmir under HADP and JKCIP” for Jammu & Kashmir Government. In this regard, MANAGE invites applications from eligible candidates to work in the “Centre for Secondary Agriculture, FPO and Monitoring and Evaluation” under the above mentioned project for contract positions namely, MANAGE Fellow (2 positions), Programme Executive (Academic) and Programme Executive (IT) to carry out the works relating to Capacity Building of different stakeholders of FPOs at Jammu & Kashmir.

Vacancy Details:

1) Name of post: MANAGE Fellow

– Job Location: Jammu, Srinagar

– Salary: Rs.75,000/- per month

– Qualification: Post-Graduation in any Agriculture and Allied Subjects

– Age Limit: 45 Years

Direct Link to Apply

2) Programme Executive (Academic)

– Salary: Rs.36,000/- per month

– Qualification: Post Graduate in Agriculture and Allied disciplines from recognized Universities / Institutions.

– Age: Below 40 years

Direct Link to Apply

3) Programme Executive (IT)

– Salary: Rs.36,000/- per month

– Qualification: Bachelor's degree in graphic design or a related field.

– Age: Below 40 years

Direct Link to Apply

Eligible professionals may apply to the relevant posts in the prescribed application format on or before 28.06.2024 by 5:00 PM. Shortlisted candidates only will be called for an online interview and the date for the interview will be communicated later. The link for the application is given against the post.

For further details, please check the official notification.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Website: MANAGE