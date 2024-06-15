back to top
Search
JobsRailway provides job opportunities for retired staff and dependents
Jobs

Railway provides job opportunities for retired staff and dependents

By: Northlines

Date:

Mahoba, 15th June – In a welcome move, Indian Railways has decided to provide employment opportunities for its retired staff as well as their dependents. As per the new policy, retired railway employees and their family members can now work as ticket examiners on trains.

They will be responsible for checking tickets of passengers and ensuring nobody is traveling without a valid ticket. This will not only generate additional income for retired staff and their families but also utilize their vast experience of working in the railways sector.

Railways is looking to engage at least 5000 retired employees and dependents in the initial phase across different zones. Applicants will have to be physically fit and between 45-65 years of age to be considered for the job. Interested candidates can submit their application at their respective zonal railway offices.

Strict procedures will be followed while selecting candidates to ensure only deserving individuals get picked. Those with proven track record of honest and dedicated service during their tenure in railways will be given preference. This novel initiative is aimed at providing a dignified means of living to retired staff who have dedicated their lives to the growth of the nation's largest transport network.

Previous article
National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hiring in Jammu and Kashmir
Next article
Jammu And Kashmir | SHO Pouni Removed After Terror Attack
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hiring in Jammu and Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management MANAGE Recruitment 2024: The...

AICTE Recruitment 2024: Unlock Career Opportunities with the All India Council for Technical Education

Northlines Northlines -
AICTE Recruitment 2024 Notification: BECIL has invited Online applications from...

Jammu University Teaching Jobs Notification 2024 OUT: Vacancy List and Application Process Now Open

Northlines Northlines -
 Jammu University Teaching Jobs Recruitment 2024: The University of Jammu has invited applications...

Jammu University Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Full Vacancy List and Application Details Revealed

Northlines Northlines -
 Jammu University Lecturers Recruitment 2024: The University of  Jammu has invited applications...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Statutory Bail Granted To Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In PMLA...

J&K | Train Services To Begin Soon On “World’s Eighth Wonder”...

Drone, Packet Of Heroin Seized Near India-Pakistan Border In Punjab