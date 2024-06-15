Railway provides job opportunities for retired staff and dependents

Mahoba, 15th June – In a welcome move, Indian Railways has decided to provide employment opportunities for its retired staff as well as their dependents. As per the new policy, retired railway employees and their family members can now work as ticket examiners on trains.

They will be responsible for checking tickets of passengers and ensuring nobody is traveling without a valid ticket. This will not only generate additional income for retired staff and their families but also utilize their vast experience of working in the railways sector.

Railways is looking to engage at least 5000 retired employees and dependents in the initial phase across different zones. Applicants will have to be physically fit and between 45-65 years of age to be considered for the job. Interested candidates can submit their application at their respective zonal railway offices.

Strict procedures will be followed while selecting candidates to ensure only deserving individuals get picked. Those with proven track record of honest and dedicated service during their tenure in railways will be given preference. This novel initiative is aimed at providing a dignified means of living to retired staff who have dedicated their lives to the growth of the nation's largest transport network.