JammuJammu And Kashmir | SHO Pouni Removed After Terror Attack
Jammu Kashmir

Jammu And Kashmir | SHO Pouni Removed After Terror Attack

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 15: Following the fatal terror attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, the  Jammu and Police has replaced Poni SHO Parmodh Singh. The authorities have taken the decision citing negligence in acting on intelligence inputs prior to the attack.
The  Jammu and Kashmir Police has appointed Inspector Suman Singh as the SHO Poni. Inspector Suman Singh has been appointed as the new SHO of Pouni with immediate effect, following the transfer of the previous SHO due to perceived lapses in preventive measures. Inspector Singh has been accused of negligence on acting on inputs before of the attack, said sources.

Railway provides job opportunities for retired staff and dependents
Drone, Packet Of Heroin Seized Near India-Pakistan Border In Punjab






