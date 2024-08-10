back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight with Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Two army personnel were injured during an encounter with terrorists in and 's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan Gagarmandu in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.
    The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.
    In the exchange of fire, two army personnel were injured.
    “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and firefight ensued,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X.
    “Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area,” it said.
    The operation was on when reports last came in.

    Centre appoints 1987 batch IAS officer TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

