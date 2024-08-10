Centre appoints 1987 batch IAS officer TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Saturday appointed 1987-batch IAS officer T V Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of India. He will remain in office for a tenure of two years, starting August 30.

Somanathan, who is presently serving as the Finance Secretary of India, will discharge the duty of Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as the Cabinet Secretary.

He will take over from outgoing 1982-batch officer Rajiv Gauba, who had occupied the post since August 30, 2019.