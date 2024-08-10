back to top
Search
    IndiaCentre appoints 1987 batch IAS officer TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Centre appoints 1987 batch IAS officer TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Aug 10: The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Saturday appointed 1987-batch IAS officer T V Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of . He will remain in office for a tenure of two years, starting August 30.
    Somanathan, who is presently serving as the Secretary of India, will discharge the duty of Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as the Cabinet Secretary.
    He will take over from outgoing 1982-batch officer Rajiv Gauba, who had occupied the post since August 30, 2019.

    Previous article
    Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab govt of terminating highway projects if law and order situation does not improve
    Next article
    Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight with Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight with Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Two army personnel were injured during...

    Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab govt of terminating highway projects if law and order situation does not improve

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 10: State-owned NHAI will have no...

    DSEK Orders New School Timings Starting August 12

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir...

    LG Manoj Sinha Releases Book Titled “Common Property Resources And Sustainable Rural Livelihoods”

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight with Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

    Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab govt of terminating highway projects if law...

    DSEK Orders New School Timings Starting August 12