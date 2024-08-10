back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirTiranga rallies organised across Kashmir ahead of Independence Day
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Tiranga rallies organised across Kashmir ahead of Independence Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Tiranga rallies were taken out in several districts of the valley on Saturday ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

     

    As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Tiranga rallies were taken out in many districts of the valley which witnessed a huge participation of people, the officials said.
    The rallies ignited patriotic fervour and it was a vibrant display of pride as the rallies passed through the district headquarters, they said.
    The officials said the rallies were taken out in Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the valley.
    These rallies promote a sense of pride and respect for the national flag, they said.
    Senior officers of the police and civil administration, including deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, led these rallies and hundreds of people participated in them, they added.
    The officials said such rallies and other events will continue as part of the Independence Day celebrations in and Kashmir.

    Previous article
    Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight with Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight with Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Two army personnel were injured during...

    Centre appoints 1987 batch IAS officer TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 10: The Appointments Committee of the...

    Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab govt of terminating highway projects if law and order situation does not improve

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 10: State-owned NHAI will have no...

    DSEK Orders New School Timings Starting August 12

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 10: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two Soldiers Injured in Gunfight with Terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

    Centre appoints 1987 batch IAS officer TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary

    Nitin Gadkari warns Punjab govt of terminating highway projects if law...