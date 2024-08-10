Div Com Jammu reviews preparation for Tiranga Yatra, run-up activities celebrating Independence Day-2024

JAMMU, Aug 10: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting of District Administrations and HoDs to review the preparations for Tiranga Yatra and different run-up activities to be organised for celebrating the Independence Day, 2024.

DIG Jammu Samba Kathua range, DIG Traffic Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division, Heads of Departments and concerned attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Div Com took appraisal of the preparations made by the district admins of Jammu Division regarding Tiranga Yatra, Tiranga Concert, Tiranga Tribute, Tiranga Pledge and Tiranga Canvas

The Div Com directed the Deputy Commissioners for meticulous planning and execution of all the activities while ensuring participation of students from Schools, Colleges, Armed forces personnel, Civil Society members, Cyclists, Bikers group, HoDs and officials.

It was informed that the Tiranga yatra in Jammu District will be organized on 12 August. The yatra will commence from Gulshan Ground PHQ towards the back gate of Jammu University, Gujjar Nagar Tawi Bridge and back to Gulshan Ground PHQ.

The Div Com further directed all District Admins to organize Tiranga concerts with cultural programs and other similar activities at the District as well as Sub Division Level.

Directions were also given for organizing sanitation drives, Flag hoisting by HoDs, Illumination of Government Buildings and changing the background of official websites to Tricolour.

Under Tiranga tribute, the officers were asked to organize visits to families of Martyrs and pay homage to statues and shilapatts of the Martyrs in their respective districts.

During the run up activities, the participants will also take Tiranga Pledge and can write a message on Tiranga Canvas that shall be sent to New Delhi to be part of the National Independence Day celebrations.