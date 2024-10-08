back to top
Search
    JammuTwo murder cases solved in Jammu, 3 held
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Two murder cases solved in Jammu, 3 held

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 7: Police on Monday claimed to have solved two murder cases here with the arrest of all three accused persons.

    The blood-stained body of Neha, a resident of Bihar, was recovered from a field in Badyal Brahmana in the R S Pura area on Friday last week, while another body identified as that of Sandeep Singh was fished out from river Chenab in Reasi the same day.

    According to police, Neha's husband Parkash Paswan alias Santosh was arrested from the Khanauri area of , within 48 hours of her murder, a police spokesperson said.

    Paswan, during interrogation, revealed that he killed his wife on the intervening night of October 3 and 4, after getting suspicious about her character, police said. The couple were migrant labourers and had moved to Badyal Brahmana three months ago after getting married in Sonipat.

    Police said Paswan had a fight with his wife and hit her on the head with a brick before strangulating her with a scarf. He dumped Neha's body in a paddy field and fled.

    In another case, the spokesperson said Sandeep Singh, a resident of the Pacca Danga locality of Jammu was reported missing by his family on September 29. Subsequent investigation revealed that he was murdered by his acquaintances Pardeep Singh and Rajinder Singh who both owed him Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 25,000, respectively.

    Sandeep was lured to Reasi by Pardeep on the pretence of repaying Rs 1.30 lakh which he had taken from him and lost in an online game, police said.

    When Sadeep reached the spot, Pardeep pushed him into the Chenab River at Talwara and the body of the deceased was fished out at his disclosure on October 4.

    Police said Rajinder's name also came to the fore during the investigation and he was also arrested.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    No changes in Sarpanch eligibility criteria: RDD&PR
    Next article
    Education Sector of Sunderbani on crutches, teachers accused of ‘Dereliction of Duty’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K election results: NC emerges as single-largest party; BJP holds on to Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on over...

    There should be no fiddling with people’s mandate, says Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

    J&K election results: BJP, NC in neck and neck fight; big test for Congress

    Northlines Northlines -
    NC: 35BJP: 29Congress: 9 IND: 12PDP: 5 JKAP: 0 - The exit...

    Counting underway for J&K assembly polls amid tight security

    Northlines Northlines -
    Counting of votes is underway across Jammu and Kashmir...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K election results: NC emerges as single-largest party; BJP holds on...

    There should be no fiddling with people’s mandate, says Omar Abdullah

    Let us continue to strive towards a strong, more capable and...