No changes in Sarpanch eligibility criteria: RDD&PR

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Jammu & Kashmir, has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media regarding new qualifications for Sarpanch candidates in the Union Territory.

A viral social media post alleged that the J&K government had issued a notification under “J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 under Section 6, 2022,” introducing new eligibility criteria for those aspiring to become Sarpanches. The post claimed that candidates would need to be permanent residents of J&K, be at least 25 years old, and have a minimum educational qualification of 12th pass, among other requirements.

However, the Department has categorically denied these claims, terming the news entirely false and fabricated.

In response, the Department has emphasized that no new notification has been issued and that the current eligibility criteria remain as they have been under the J&K Panchayati Raj Act of 1989.

The RDD has also clarified that any changes or amendments to this Act would be announced through official channels, not through unverified social media posts.

The RDD has cautioned social media platform users against spreading fake news stories related to changes in local governance structures or election processes.