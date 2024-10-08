Education Sector of Sunderbani on crutches, teachers accused of ‘Dereliction of Duty’

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani: The education sector in Sunderbani, particularly in Zone Lower-Hathal, is facing significant challenges, with government teachers allegedly accused of compromising the quality and credibility of education in the area.

According to sources, many local teachers, despite having over 20 years of service in the same schools, are hesitant to enroll their own children in government institutions and instead prefer private schools.

“Rather than enrolling their children in government schools, these teachers are opting for private institutions,” said sources, adding that this raises critical questions about the quality and trustworthiness of government education.

Sources further stated that while teachers secure their own careers within government institutions, they prefer private academies for their children's education.

“This inconsistency suggests a lack of faith in the quality of education provided by government schools,” said sources, adding that teachers may either be aware of the education quality they provide or lack confidence in improving it.

There is a growing call for authorities, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to introduce legislation mandating government teachers to enroll their children in local government schools.

“This could foster greater accountability and improve the quality of education, ultimately benefiting all students in the community,” sources said, emphasizing the need to change the perception of government education and restore its credibility in the eyes of both teachers and parents.