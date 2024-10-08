Counting underway for J&K assembly polls amid tight security

Counting of votes is underway across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the recent assembly elections. The counting began at 8 am today amid tight security at 28 counting centers spread across 20 districts. This election marks the first time Jammu and Kashmir will have an elected assembly since 2019, when Article 370 was repealed and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

The BJP, Congress-National Conference alliance, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were the main contenders in these keenly watched polls. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by electronic voting machine (EVM) votes after half an hour. Real-time updates on each round of counting will be made available in a timely manner according to election officials.

Two counting centers each have been set up in Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi districts. One center each has been arranged for Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts. Additionally, three centers will cater to migrant voters.

Election Commission observers are monitoring the process along with CCTV surveillance of strongrooms housing EVMs. Only authorized personnel are being allowed inside the counting venues to ensure transparency. Results will give the first elected government of the union territory and show which party voters chose to represent them.