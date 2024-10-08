J&K election results: BJP, NC in neck and neck fight; big test for Congress

NC: 35



BJP: 29



Congress: 9

IND: 12



PDP: 5

JKAP: 0

– The exit polls are never exact:, Independent candidate from Chhamb

– We are hopeful of victory: Omar

– JK BJP chief Raina performs ‘yagya'

October 8, 2024 8:48 AM

Ahead of the commencement of counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP state unit president Ravinder Raina performed a ‘yagya' Tuesday morning and expressed confidence the party would secure a majority and form a government, potentially with the support of Independents. Tight security measures have been put in place at all the 20 counting centers at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

– Counting underway at Polytechnic College in Jammu

– Visuals from a counting centre in Rajouri

– Main stakeholders

The Congress-National Conference alliance, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main stakeholders in the keenly watched assembly election held five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

– Confident that a BJP-led alliance: Pradeep Bhandari

– Adequate checkpoints

Across the UT, adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-meter perimeter of each counting centre and CCTV cameras have been installed in all strong rooms where the EVMs are stored to closely monitor all activities, the officials say. A day ahead of the verdict, parties have kept their fingers crossed. The three-phase elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held after a gap of 10 years. J&K recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.88 per cent in the 2024 Assembly elections against 65.84 per cent in the 2014 elections. On Tuesday, the BJP would expect to secure at least 30 seats in Jammu to maintain its dominance in the Hindu-dominated division. If the saffron party manages to bag over 30 seats, it would eye for smaller parties and independents in the Valley to form a BJP-led government in the UT. The exit polls have given an edge to the saffron party in the Jammu region by projecting its win on 25-30 seats.