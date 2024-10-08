back to top
    Haryana election results: Congress races ahead in early trends; Nayab Saini, Hooda leading

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The counting of votes polled in the October 5 Assembly elections in began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Early trends showed the Congress ahead in the state.

    Congress: 50

    BJP: 25

    JJP: 0

    INLD: 3

    AAP: 0

    Others: 6

    Congress leader Pawan Khera exudes confidence on party's victory

    CM Nayab Saini in Kurukshetra

    Panchkula DC on 3-tier security around the counting centres

    Counting of votes under way in Jind

    Nayab Saini, Bhupinder Hooda leading on their seats

    CM Nayab Singh Saini is leading from his Ladwa seta in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

    Postal ballots are being counted first

    It will be followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes.

