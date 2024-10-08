Haryana election results: Congress races ahead in early trends; Nayab Saini, Hooda leading

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 Assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Early trends showed the Congress ahead in the state.



Congress: 50



BJP: 25

JJP: 0



INLD: 3

AAP: 0



Others: 6

– Congress leader Pawan Khera exudes confidence on party's victory

– CM Nayab Saini in Kurukshetra

– Panchkula DC on 3-tier security around the counting centres

– Counting of votes under way in Jind

– Nayab Saini, Bhupinder Hooda leading on their seats

CM Nayab Singh Saini is leading from his Ladwa seta in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

– Postal ballots are being counted first

It will be followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes.