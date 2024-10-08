back to top
Search
    IndiaLet us continue to strive towards a strong, more capable and fully...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Let us continue to strive towards a strong, more capable and fully self-reliant Air Force: Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh in Chennai

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chennai, Oct 8: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Tuesday called on the Indian Air Force (IAF) to realign it to meet the present and future requirements as the global security is in a state of constant flux.
    The ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the IAF to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our interest, he said.
    After reviewing the Parade at the Air Force Station in Tambaram near here, on the occasion of 92 nd Annual Day celebrations of the IAF, he said, “Adopting the latest along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today's multi-domain environment.”(Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Haryana election results: Congress races ahead in early trends; Nayab Saini, Hooda leading
    Next article
    There should be no fiddling with people’s mandate, says Omar Abdullah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K election results: NC emerges as single-largest party; BJP holds on to Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on over...

    There should be no fiddling with people’s mandate, says Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 8: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

    Haryana election results: Congress races ahead in early trends; Nayab Saini, Hooda leading

    Northlines Northlines -
    The counting of votes polled in the October 5...

    J&K election results: BJP, NC in neck and neck fight; big test for Congress

    Northlines Northlines -
    NC: 35BJP: 29Congress: 9 IND: 12PDP: 5 JKAP: 0 - The exit...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K election results: NC emerges as single-largest party; BJP holds on...

    There should be no fiddling with people’s mandate, says Omar Abdullah

    Haryana election results: Congress races ahead in early trends; Nayab Saini,...