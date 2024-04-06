Search
Two ‘Miscreants’ Booked Under PSA In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: Police on Saturday claimed to have booked two alleged miscreants in and 's Baramulla district under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to District Jail at Udhampur.

Police said two anti- elements – Abdul Rashid Sheikh of Lalpora Kharkhal Kunzer & Mohammad Akbar Malik of Wanikhal Kunzer – were booked under the PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.
“Many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O (law and order) and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIR's they did not mend their anti national & Social activities,” police spokesman said .
The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur in Jammu region.

