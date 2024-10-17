Two JKAS Officers posted in CM’s Secretariat

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday transferred two JKAS officers.

According to the order issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department, Haris Ahmad Handoo, JKAS, Special Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat and Reyaz Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as OSD/Private Secretary to the Chief Minister.