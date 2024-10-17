back to top
Search
    JammuTwo JKAS Officers posted in CM’s Secretariat
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Two JKAS Officers posted in CM’s Secretariat

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    : The government on Wednesday transferred two JKAS officers.

    According to the order issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department, Haris Ahmad Handoo, JKAS, Special Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat and Reyaz Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as OSD/Private Secretary to the Chief Minister.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that empowered LG’s Adm Council
    Next article
    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers: Yadav
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Hope Omar fulfils his agenda: Rashid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer...

    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers: Yadav

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav...

    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that empowered LG’s Adm Council

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Hours after a new elected government...

    Int’l Cricket Tournament is the beginning of a new sporting era in Kashmir: LG Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, October 16: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hope Omar fulfils his agenda: Rashid

    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers:...

    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that...