    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that empowered LG’s Adm Council

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 16: Hours after a new elected government took charge in and on Wednesday, the administration rescinded various orders which gave powers to the Administrative Council headed by the Lieutenant Governor for governing the union territory.

    According to an official statement, some such government orders instituted in 2020 stand withdrawn.

    The order for rescinding them was issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Adminstration Department, Sanjeev Verma.

    “In pursuance to Notification S.O. 4484(E) dated 13th October, 2024 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of , it is hereby ordered that Government Order No. 808-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, Government Order No. 809-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, Government Order No. 810-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020 and Government Order No. 811-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, alongwith any modification, alteration or addition are rescinded forthwith,” Verma said in his order.

    It comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his five-member council of ministers assuming the charge of the government after they were sworn in earlier in the day.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

