back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirInt’l Cricket Tournament is the beginning of a new sporting era in...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Int’l Cricket Tournament is the beginning of a new sporting era in Kashmir: LG Sinha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, October 16: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the final match of the Legends League Cricket at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

    The Lt Governor interacted with the players including Irfan Pathan, Martin Guptill, Hamilton Masakadza, Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Jadhav and Vinay Kumar and conveyed his felicitations to officials of Legends League Cricket and legendary Cricketers participating in the historic sporting spectacle.

    In a social media post, the Lt Governor has termed the Legends League Cricket as the beginning of a new sporting era for Valley. He said the historic event has marked the return of the International Cricket Tournament to the valley after 36 years.

     

     The Lt Governor has posted on X:

    “Unforgettable evening for Srinagar! Exciting game of Legends League Cricket is historic for Kashmir as International Cricket Tournament has returned to the valley after 36 years. It is the beginning of a new sporting era for Kashmir Valley.

    It is a rare & precious moment for J&K and I'm truly proud of what we have achieved in the past few years under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. This change reflects new dreams & aspirations of people and image of a peaceful and prosperous J&K UT”.

    Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor said the excitement and admiration the people of Kashmir valley have for legendary Cricketers is the reflection of peaceful, prosperous and Badalta Jammu Kashmir.  This is also the result of our efforts to establish peace in the last 4-5 years, he said.

    The Lt Governor highlighted the upgradation of Bakshi Stadium and MA Stadium and emergence of J&K as hub of International and sporting events, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The kind of crowd and enthusiasm among the people we have witnessed over the last one week, it seems like the cricket fever has gripped the entire Kashmir. A great beginning was made last year when Jammu had hosted the Legends League Cricket matches. We have the facilities to host any international level cricket matches in J&K, he said.

    The Lt Governor also appreciated the efforts of the department and Sports Council to promote sports culture and nurture young talent.

    He said the J&K has immensely talented youth and the presence of Legendary Cricketers and events like Legends League Cricket will inspire many youths to bring laurels to the UT and the nation.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Centre hikes DA by 3 percentage points for employees, pensioners
    Next article
    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that empowered LG’s Adm Council
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Hope Omar fulfils his agenda: Rashid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer...

    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers: Yadav

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav...

    Two JKAS Officers posted in CM’s Secretariat

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: The government on Wednesday transferred two JKAS officers. According...

    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that empowered LG’s Adm Council

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Hours after a new elected government...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hope Omar fulfils his agenda: Rashid

    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers:...

    Two JKAS Officers posted in CM’s Secretariat