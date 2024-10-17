Int’l Cricket Tournament is the beginning of a new sporting era in Kashmir: LG Sinha

Srinagar, October 16: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the final match of the Legends League Cricket at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor interacted with the international players including Irfan Pathan, Martin Guptill, Hamilton Masakadza, Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Jadhav and Vinay Kumar and conveyed his felicitations to officials of Legends League Cricket and legendary Cricketers participating in the historic sporting spectacle.

In a social media post, the Lt Governor has termed the Legends League Cricket as the beginning of a new sporting era for Kashmir Valley. He said the historic event has marked the return of the International Cricket Tournament to the valley after 36 years.

The Lt Governor has posted on X:

“Unforgettable evening for Srinagar! Exciting game of Legends League Cricket is historic for Kashmir as International Cricket Tournament has returned to the valley after 36 years. It is the beginning of a new sporting era for Kashmir Valley.

It is a rare & precious moment for J&K and I'm truly proud of what we have achieved in the past few years under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. This change reflects new dreams & aspirations of people and image of a peaceful and prosperous J&K UT”.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor said the excitement and admiration the people of Kashmir valley have for legendary Cricketers is the reflection of peaceful, prosperous and Badalta Jammu Kashmir. This is also the result of our efforts to establish peace in the last 4-5 years, he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the upgradation of Bakshi Stadium and MA Stadium and emergence of J&K as hub of International and National sporting events, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The kind of crowd and enthusiasm among the people we have witnessed over the last one week, it seems like the cricket fever has gripped the entire Kashmir. A great beginning was made last year when Jammu had hosted the Legends League Cricket matches. We have the facilities to host any international level cricket matches in J&K, he said.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the efforts of the Sports department and Sports Council to promote sports culture and nurture young talent.

He said the J&K has immensely talented youth and the presence of Legendary Cricketers and events like Legends League Cricket will inspire many youths to bring laurels to the UT and the nation.