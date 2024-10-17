Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers: Yadav

Srinagar, Oct 16: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hoped that Jammu and Kashmir will get the statehood back and the powers that have been snatched away will be restored to run the new government.

Yadav, who had come to attend the oath ceremony of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, revealed this to media persons at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

“The statehood should be restored and it should not happen that the powers will remain with someone and the Chief Minister and his cabinet of ministers will have to address the public issues”, Akhilesh said.

Asked about the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the SP Chief said that “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face defeat”.

In reply to a question he alleged that “BJP is trying to divide the people of Uttar Pradesh on the basis of religion. The people are very sensible and they will once again defeat the BJP in the byelection”, he said.