Hope Omar fulfils his agenda: Rashid

Srinagar, Oct 16: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid on Wednesday hoped Omar Abdullah will fulfil his agenda and Modi government will provide full support.

“The issues of Jammu and Kashmir are bigger than our political agendas. Let us hope that the New Delhi government will fully support Omar,” Rashid told media persons on the sidelines of the oath ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Wednesday.

“Let us hope that Omar Abdullah will fulfil his agenda and let me also hope that the Modi government will provide full support to him,” Rashid said.

Rashid said Omar should have waited for a few days to take oath as Chief Minister and should have asked the central government to restore first the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Any way whatsoever he will do..I will stand with him and wherever I will feel he is not coming up to the expectation of the people..I will resist,” Rashid expressed.

He said Omar Shab got the honour of becoming the first Chief Minister of Union Territory ..”I am sorry to say..that is why I had requested to him to wait for few more days to put all his efforts and persuade the central government for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir first?But I don't know what compulsions he have.”

Asked about the Congress for supporting the new government from outside, Rashid said, “The Congress is a party of hypocrites and confused..that have now said that they are not going to take oath in the ministry until the statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir.. is absolutely a lie.”

He alleged that the congress have internal clashes on who will become the minister in the new government.

“Congress is always confused as they say something on Article 370 in Kashmir and in New Delhi their main issue is to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”, Rashid said.