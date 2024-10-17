back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirHope Omar fulfils his agenda: Rashid
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Hope Omar fulfils his agenda: Rashid

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 16: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid on Wednesday hoped Omar Abdullah will fulfil his agenda and Modi government will provide full support.

    “The issues of and are bigger than our political agendas. Let us hope that the New Delhi government will fully support Omar,” Rashid told media persons on the sidelines of the oath ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister at Sher-e-Kashmir Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Wednesday.

    “Let us hope that Omar Abdullah will fulfil his agenda and let me also hope that the Modi government will provide full support to him,” Rashid said.

    Rashid said Omar should have waited for a few days to take oath as Chief Minister and should have asked the central government to restore first the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

    “Any way whatsoever he will do..I will stand with him and wherever I will feel he is not coming up to the expectation of the people..I will resist,” Rashid expressed.

    He said Omar Shab got the honour of becoming the first Chief Minister of Union Territory ..”I am sorry to say..that is why I had requested to him to wait for few more days to put all his efforts and persuade  the central government for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir first?But I don't know what compulsions he have.”

    Asked about the Congress for supporting the new government from outside, Rashid said, “The Congress is a party of hypocrites and confused..that have now said that they are not going to take oath in the ministry until the statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir.. is absolutely a lie.”

    He alleged that the congress have internal clashes on who will become the minister in the new government.

    “Congress is always confused as they say something on Article 370 in Kashmir and in New Delhi their main issue is to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”, Rashid said.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers: Yadav
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers: Yadav

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav...

    Two JKAS Officers posted in CM’s Secretariat

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: The government on Wednesday transferred two JKAS officers. According...

    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that empowered LG’s Adm Council

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Hours after a new elected government...

    Int’l Cricket Tournament is the beginning of a new sporting era in Kashmir: LG Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, October 16: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hope new Govt in J&K will get back the snatched powers:...

    Two JKAS Officers posted in CM’s Secretariat

    As new Govt takes charge of J&K, Admin rescinds orders that...