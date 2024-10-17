back to top
    CJI DY Chandrachud recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Chief Justice of (CJI) DY Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next CJI.
    CJI Chandrachud wrote to the Central government in this regard, recommending the name of Justice Khanna, who is the senior most judge at the top court after CJI Chandrachud.
    CJI Chandrachud is set to demit office on November 10.
    Justice Khanna will have a tenure of little over six months before he retires on May 13, 2025.
    Justice Sanjiv Khanna began his law practice 1983 in the areas of taxation, arbitration, commercial and environmental matters among other things.
    Justice Khanna was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made permanent judge one year later.
    He was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.

