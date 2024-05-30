back to top
date 2024-05-30

Two die, three rescued as portion of well collapses in Kupwara
Two die, three rescued as portion of well collapses in Kupwara

Srinagar, May 29: Two persons died while three were rescued after a portion of a well collapsed during a routine cleaning in Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

In a separate incident three persons fell into a tubewell in Budgam district and a massive rescue operation is underway to locate them.

Fire and Emergency Service officials said that five persons who were cleaning a well slipped into it and fell unconscious due to suffocation at village Satboin Dardpora in  Kupwara district.

All the five were shifted to nearby Kralpora hospital for treatment, after a massive rescue operation was launched, where doctors declared two dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Farid Ahmad Khoja and Bashir Ahmad Khoja.

Among the three others identified as Safeer Ahmad, Qasim Din and Abdul Hameed , two have been referred to Srinagar for special treatment.

In another incident Police and locals have launched a massive operation at Gotipora-Khansahib where three persons fell into a tubewell today.

The incident occurred when a person identified as Momin Dar slipped and fell into a tubewell in the village Gotipora-Khansahib.

On seeing him falling into the well, two persons who rushed to rescue, also fell into the tubewell.

The two have been identified as Amjad Ali and Ghulam Hassan Wani, both residents of Gotipora.

