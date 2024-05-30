Police attaches properties worth crores of drug peddlers

Srinagar, May 29: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Police attached illegal properties worth crores belonging to two notorious drug peddlers in Shopian.

The two drug peddlers have been identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Shah and Aadil Hussain Shah, both residents of Rawalpora, Shopian. The duo was involved in case FIR No. 69/2024 under section 8/21-29 NDPS Act of Police Station Shopian, according to police.

“Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police attached properties worth crores of two notorious drug peddlers acquired from illicit trafficking of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances in Shopian,” Shopian Police said in a statement.

“The attached properties include land measuring two kanals under survey no. 427 Min at Palpora Shopian, land measuring 1 kanal 18 marlas under survey no. 133 at village Chowdhrigund Shopian and shop constructed over Aabadi Deh land measuring (240 sq. ft) falling under survey mo. 532 min at Village Hergam District Shopian,” the police added.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with a case under section 8/21-29 NDPS Act of Police Station Shopian.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during an investigation conducted by Shopian Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” the Shopian Police further said.