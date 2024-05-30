back to top
JKSTD initiates special drive against fake claims of ITC
Jammu Kashmir

JKSTD initiates special drive against fake claims of ITC

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 29:  Jammu and State Taxes Department (JKSTD) today initiated a special drive against the practice of claiming fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) to plug the leakage in Government revenue.

As per officials, the drive was carried at various units across Jammu simultaneously by jurisdictional officers under supervision of Additional Commissioner (Administration and Enforcement) Namrita Dogra and overall directions of Commissioner State Taxes, J&K P. K. Bhat.

The official spokesperson said that suspected dealers have been identified after a thorough scrutiny of transactional history with the help of advanced technical tools for data analytics besides using its intelligence network across the country to collect such information. The teams collected vital documents from the premises of inspected units for verification.

An officer of JKSTD said that the drive was initiated against the dealers to tackle the menace of GST evasion, particularly the fake ITC claims and circular trading leading to tax evasion.

He said department develops specific intelligence, after which these units were inspected.

Sharing further details, the officer said that visiting teams collected vital information and further assessment of documents is going on.

Warning the tax evaders, the officer further added that to curb fraud in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and increase compliance, such inspections will intensify in coming days across Jammu and Kashmir.

Two die, three rescued as portion of well collapses in Kupwara
17 points identified for urgent repairs along Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

