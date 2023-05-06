Two arrested with heroin worth crores in Poonch

JAMMU, May 5: Police have arrested two persons with heroin worth crores in border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra said that on Thursday, a police party from police station Poonch, headed by Inspector Ranjit Singh Rao during routine patrolling in Nangali Sahib area found two persons sitting under the tree and they tried to flee on seeing the police.

Acting swiftly, a police team chased them and apprehended on the spot and during questioning, they disclosed their names as Mohammad Mashook and Mohammad Maroof, both residents of Pothi Noorkote, said the SSP.

He added that Mohammad Mashook was carrying a bag, from which two packets of Heroin (weighing about 2-kg) were recovered and they both had to deliver the consignment to someone.

A case under relevant sections was registered and during questioning, they both disclosed about more packets of heroin which were recovered from Ward Number 1, Panchayat Ghar Mohalla Degwar Maldyana in presence of magistrate and army.

A total of six packets of heroin (weighing about 6-kg) worth crores in an international market was recovered and seized and both the persons were taken into custody, said the SSP. He said that the matter is being investigated and more arrests cannot be ruled out.