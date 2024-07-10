back to top
Search
    IndiaTVS Motor unveils TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition at Rs...
    India

    TVS Motor unveils TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition at Rs 1.28 lakh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    CHENNAI: Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Wednesday widened its product portfolio with the launch of its popular motorcycle TVS Apache 2024 RTR 160 Racing Edition at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Equipped with a host of features, the motorcycle comes with an exclusive matte black colour, red alloy wheels, three ride modes — sport, urban and rain, digital Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) cluster and LED head and tail lamps, among others.

    “The TVS Apache series has consistently led the way in innovation, and bringing state-of-the- to enthusiasts. With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, the launch underscores the company's dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor's racing heritage and engineering excellence,” company head, – Premium, Vimal Sumbly said in a press release.

     

    Previous article
    Surya Kant from Tata Sons joins USISPF Board of Directors
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    DGCA issues safety standards for ground handling service providers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Aviation watchdog DGCA has come out with...

    Flipkart expands digital payment offerings with five new categories

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Indian e-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday said...

    Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 cr mark under PLI scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme...

    BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah gets police custody, father removed from Shiv Sena post

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 10: A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Surya Kant from Tata Sons joins USISPF Board of Directors

    DGCA issues safety standards for ground handling service providers

    Flipkart expands digital payment offerings with five new categories