    India
    Juniper Green inks pacts to supply 480 MW from solar-wind hybrid projects

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday said it has inked two pacts for supply of 480 MW electricity from its solar-wind hybrid capacity to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and NTPC.

    According to a company statement, GUVNL Hybrid Phase 1 project has 190 MW of hybrid capacity (140 MW solar and 50 MW wind). It is set to generate 412 million units of electricity annually, offsetting 3,84,067 tonne of CO2 and supplying clean energy to 82,016 households.

    NTPC Hybrid Tranche -1 comprises 290 MW of hybrid capacity (210 MW solar and 80 MW wind) across Gujarat and Rajasthan. This project will produce 633 MU of electricity per year, reducing carbon emissions by 5,90,810 tonne and powering 1,26,165 households.

     

