GE Power India gets order to supply main turbine spares

NEW DELHI: GE Power India Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday said it has received an order from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals for the supply of main turbine spares. The order has to be executed in a period of 18 month, GPIL said in an exchange filing. The base value of the order is Rs 76.67 million excluding GST, it said.

GE Power India is into engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing of power plants and power equipment. It has engineering centres in Noida and Kolkata and also a manufacturing unit dedicated to boiler in Durgapur, West Bengal.