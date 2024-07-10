back to top
    Surya Kant from Tata Sons joins USISPF Board of Directors

    WASHINGTON: 's top corporate sector leader Surya Kant from Tata Sons, who is known for his pioneering contribution to the growth of India's IT sector has joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

    “Sury's leadership will help chart and guide the contours of the strategic partnership. Sury understands the changing dynamic of tech, startups, and STEM in fostering stronger partnerships between Washington and New Delhi,” said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF.

    “I am confident that, with his inputs and expertise, we will explore newer avenues and deeper areas of collaboration between the United States and India,” he said.

    An industry veteran of 40 years, Kant leads various important initiatives between the US and India in his role at Tata Sons Private Limited. He advises many companies across the Tata group on their strategies in the US, helping them further expand and chart new horizons.

    “The relationship between India and the United States has grown from strength to strength. USISPF's efforts to foster bilateral connections is crucial and I look forward to working with the other board members as we aim ever higher to realise the full potential of this unique partnership,” Kant said in a statement.

    USISPF said Kant has made significant contributions to the growth of the Indian IT industry and the Tata group's flagship IT and consulting services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

     

     

     

    DGCA issues safety standards for ground handling service providers
