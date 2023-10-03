TVS Eurogrip Tyres showcases 2-Wheeler & OHT product range at Automechanika Dubai 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing global brands in 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and Off-Highway Tyres, participated in Automechanika Dubai 2023 from 2nd to 4th October. The tyre major displayed their off-highway and 2-Wheeler tyre range. In a statement, the company said, “We are elated to be part of Automechanika Dubai, one of the foremost international trade exhibitions for the automotive aftermarket and service industry in the region. Undoubtedly it is a great platform to widen our knowledge about the latest products and services in the global market. It is also a great opportunity to find new partners, source products and compare product alternatives. Our focus is to build a portfolio of world-class products that cater to the demanding needs of the various geographies.”Prominent off-highway products exhibited include TR 45 an R-1 bias tyre designed for tractors and for usage in soil preparation and haulage applications, TM 09 – R 3 tyre that's designed for single drum vibratory soil compactors, ST 54 Jumbo – L 5 tyre that's designed for heavy duty applications. Others on display were tyres for material handling and construction – BL 09, BL 18, EL 09 and more.From the 2-Wheeler portfolio a select range of high-performance steel radials, adventure tyres and off-road products were displayed at the event.A total of 1921 exhibitors from 61 nations participated in the event. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach, connecting the wider middle east, Africa, Asia and key CIS countries.