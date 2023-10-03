Skoda Auto India launches new product offensive with festive pricing and all-new features

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: As Skoda Auto India continues its reign as the producer of the safest cars in India and of having a fleet full of 5-star-rated cars for both adults and children, its product actions continue through 2023. This time in the form of a widened portfolio for the festive season, attractive festive period pricing, a host of new features in the cars, and an all-new Slavia Matte Edition. Speaking on the enhanced portfolio, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “Our product offensive is aimed at welcoming more customers into the Škoda family and coincides with the festive spirit in the country. It has always been our endeavour to provide to our customers the safest family cars and ensure high level of customer satisfaction with our products and services. These festive offerings and enhancements in our products deliver on these fronts and offer fantastic value to our customers.”

Festive offers and features

The Kushaq and the Slavia – get an attractive ₹10.89 lakh base pricing, which will be limited to the festive season.

The top-of-the-line Style variants of the Kushaq and Slavia get all-new features like electric seats for the driver and co-driver, which is a segment-first, and an illuminated footwell area. The centre of the dash is dominated by a 25.4 cm infotainment screen with Škoda Play Apps. The system links wirelessly with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Also standard in the Style is a subwoofer in the boot of the Kushaq and Slavia.