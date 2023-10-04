23 Army Personnel Missing After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood In Sikkim

Guwahati, Oct 4: 23 Army personnel are missing at Bardang near Singtam after a flash flood in the Teesta river in Lachen valley caused due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, according to the Defence Spokesperson Guwahati. Search operations are underway.

“Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River in Lachen valley Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details,” the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream, the statement said. “This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush.”

The Central Water Commission said: “As reported and noticed throughout midnight of 4th October 2023, a Lake outburst in the portions of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim caused rise of water levels with very high velocities near about 15m/sec, crossed CWC Melli FF site measuring 227m near about 3m above Danger Level at 0600am.”

“Simultaneous Flood Forecasts for both India and for Bangladesh made at 0600 hrs for 1400hrs. The river Teesta is flowing below Warning Level at CWC Domohani FF Station. Water Level at 0600 hrs is 84.83m and expected to cross its Warning Level within 6 hours,” the Commission added.