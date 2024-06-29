Tropical Storm Beryl rapidly intensifies as it approaches Caribbean islands

Storm strengthening in Atlantic threatens Caribbean islands

Tropical Storm Beryl has rapidly intensified in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, with forecasts indicating it could reach hurricane strength by the weekend as it approaches the Lesser Antilles islands of the eastern Caribbean. Tracking west-northwestward at around 17 km/h, the small but powerful storm was located around 1315 km east of the Lesser Antilles early Saturday morning.

Sustained winds have increased to near 100 km/h with even stronger gusts, according to the latest advisory from the US National Hurricane Center. Conditions around the storm's compact but well-defined center of circulation are very conducive for further organization and strengthening over the coming days. Residents across the Caribbean must monitor the storm's progress closely as landfall as a hurricane is looking increasingly likely by early next week.

Rather than stall over the region like some storms do, forecast models show Beryl maintaining a general west-northwest trajectory as it draws power from warm ocean waters. Hurricane watches could be issued for the northern islands by Sunday, as maximum sustained winds may top 120 km/h. Heavy rainfall of 150-300 mm poses flood risks, along with strong winds capable of downing trees and power lines. Rough surf and coastal flooding will also be threats.

Though forecasts remain uncertain this far in advance, preparations should be made ahead of the storm's arrival. Residents are urged to secure property, stock emergency supplies and review evacuation plans. Local authorities are also activating response services and urging readiness. Beryl's strength and path could still change, so staying alert for forecast updates is crucial over the next few critical days.