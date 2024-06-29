back to top
Nine perish in devastating Nepal landslides, including three children
Nine perish in devastating Nepal landslides, including three children

By: Northlines

Date:

Nine Lives Lost as Landslides Hit Remote Nepalese Village

Tragedy struck a small village in Nepal's Sindhupalchok district earlier this week, as deadly landslides destroyed homes and buried residents under tons of mud and debris. According to officials, at least nine people – including three young children – lost their lives in the devastating natural disaster.

The remote community, located in the Himalayan foothills, is prone to landslides during the monsoon season. However, the sheer intensity and loss of life from this week's events came as a shock. Local authorities have stated that heavy rains over the past few days led to a huge amount of loose soil and rocks sliding down the mountainsides due to saturation.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene of walls and rooftops collapsing without warning as multi-storey piles of earth crashed into the village from above. Rescue operations are still underway to search for any survivors or recover additional bodies buried under the rubble. The full extent of damage to property and infrastructure is still being assessed.

Local leaders have praised the efforts of emergency crews battling extremely difficult conditions to evacuate survivors and retrieve casualties. However, they acknowledged that the remote location and ongoing bad have hampered operations. aid groups are also assisting with relief efforts, providing emergency shelter, food and medical care to those displaced.

While landslides are an annual threat, the loss of innocent lives – including three young children – has shocked the nation. It serves as a tragic reminder of the vulnerable lives impacted by increasingly extreme weather linked to climate change.

Tropical Storm Beryl rapidly intensifies as it approaches Caribbean islands
The essential macronutrients for fueling athletic performance
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

