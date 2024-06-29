back to top
The essential macronutrients for fueling athletic performance

by Northlines

For athletes seeking peak performance, understanding nutrition is just as important as physical training. What we eat can significantly impact our energy levels, muscle building and recovery between workouts. The three main macronutrients – carbohydrates, proteins and fats – play distinct yet complementary roles in supporting an athlete's goals. Getting the right balance of these nutrients, especially around workouts, is crucial for maximizing results.

Carbohydrates act as the body's primary source of fuel. They boost energy levels and spare muscle glycogen stores during intense exercise. For best results, athletes should focus carb-rich foods in the day leading up to a competition or hard training session. Good sources include whole grains, starchy veggies, legumes and fruit. Consuming carbohydrates alongside protein within 30 minutes of a workout also aids the rebuilding of glycogen at a faster rate.

Protein is needed for repairing and rebuilding muscles after exercise. It also supports muscle growth over time when training volume is high. Athletes are recommended to consume moderate protein amounts spread throughout the day, with larger doses after workouts. High quality proteins such as eggs, dairy, fish, poultry and plant-based options like lentils nourish muscle tissue without added calories.

Fats have many valuable functions like hormone production and supporting a feeling of fullness when eaten with protein and carbs. They also help the body absorb important fat-soluble vitamins. Athletes must include healthy fats in their diet for protection against injury and recovery. Options include olive oil, nuts, seeds and fatty fish.

By understanding these macronutrients and experimenting to find the right balance for their needs, athletes can maximize performance gains from all their hard work training in the gym and beyond.

Nine perish in devastating Nepal landslides, including three children
10 gentle strategies for healthy, glowing sensitive skin
