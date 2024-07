Srinagar, Jul 25 (KNO): A trekker slipped to death and two others were injured while taking pictures along Mughal road in Dubjan area of Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

An official told that three trekkers were injured after they slipped while taking pictures along the Mughal road. He said that one among succumbed to his injuries, while the injured have been shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Murtaza Ahmad of Shopian—(KNO)