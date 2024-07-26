Desire, determination will guide students to steadily contribute to nation building: LG

Confers Gold Medals to 27 students, 53 students awarded with Merit Certificates

Srinagar, Jul 25: Desire and determination will guide students to harness opportunities and steadily contribute to build ‘Viksit Bharat', Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

Sinha, who presided over the 3rd Convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Awantipora in Pulwama district, said the prime objective of education is to develop independent thinking in students.

“Desire & Determination, the two key factors will guide students to harness opportunities & steadily contribute to build Viksit Bharat. We're witnessing massive transformation in J&K's education sector,” the office of J-K LG, quoting Sinha, said in a post on X.

He appreciated that of the 27 students who received gold medals on the occasion, 22 were female students.

“Addressed the convocation of Islamic University of Science & Technology. I was delighted to note that 22 of 27 students who received their gold medals today were girls. I acknowledge & appreciate commendable achievements of IUST in setting a shining example of gender equality,” the post stated.

The LG also emphasised the need for students to continuously innovate.

“Students need to continuously innovate to meet the local challenges and work towards a bright and prosperous future of the country. I believe that the prime objective of education is to create higher values & independent thinking in students to shape the destiny of the nation,” the post, quoting Sinha, added.

He said the introduction of UG program in Design Your Own Degree mode, 4- Year UG Programs with Multiple Entry Multiple Exit and other innovative programs like Robotics & Automation, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Operation Theatre Technology, and many other areas stands as a testament to the commitment to offer flexible and modern educational opportunities that cater to the diverse needs of our students.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar, eminent nuclear scientist and former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, congratulated the students for embarking on their new journey.

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, presented the University report and highlighted the achievements of the University.

During the convocation, 27 students were conferred with Gold Medals, while 53 students were awarded with merit certificates.

A total of 1056 students have been awarded with degrees for UG/PG programmes, and 19 students received their Ph.D Degree Certificates.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council; Vice-Chancellors of various Universities; HoDs of different educational institutions, senior officials of Civil and Police administration, faculty members, students and their parents were present.