Army Chief visit Keran sector, review security situation

Srinagar, Jul 25: The Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Keran sector and interacted with commanders and troops.

In a post on X, the Indian Army stated that the army chief lauded all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism. He exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting emerging security challenges.

“General Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward locations and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control. He also interacted with the Commanders and troops on ground,” the army said.