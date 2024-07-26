India terms US’ travel advisory for J&K, Manipur a Routine matter

New Delhi, July 25: India on Thursday said that the revised travel advisory issued by the US State department for its citizens not to visit Jammu and Kashmir, among other areas, is a “routine matter”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in the weekly news briefing today stated that any nation can issue such advisory.

“It is a routine matter. We look at it that way. We also issue travel advisories,” he said while playing down the travel advisory.

The remarks came a day after the US State Department issued revised travel advisory for its citizens not to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, the India-Pakistan border, central and eastern parts of the country where Naxals are active.

“Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk,” the US State department said in its advisory.

According to the advisory, India has been ranked as Level 2. However, several parts of the country have been designated as Level 4, including Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, Manipur, and parts of central and eastern India.

“Do not travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest; within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict; portions of Central and East India due to terrorism; and Manipur due to violence and crime,” it said.

It said that terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LoC,” the advisory stated.

In addition, it recommended Americans reconsider travel to the northeastern states “due to terrorism and violence.”

Meanwhile, India also advised its citizens on the issue of Bangladesh, stating that it is monitoring the situation and “hopefully” it will improve.