Mian Altaf criticises Union Budget for J&K, says no stakeholders consulted

‘People living at mercy of bureaucrats, even budget prepared after consulting only them'

Owais Gull

Srinagar, Jul 25 (KNO): Senior National Conference leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad on Thursday criticised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying no stakeholders were taken into confidence during the preparation of the recently presented union budget for Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the details obtained Mian Altaf while addressing the house during the discussion on the union budget, said, “The budget for Jammu and Kashmir has been prepared in consultation with a bunch of bureaucrats and that the reality is that Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under the bureaucratic rule, surging corruption and shakier administration.”

For the past seven years, there has been no elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, and no assembly elections for the past ten years, he said, adding, “We are at the mercy of bureaucrats.”

He said the union budget failed to consider the unique challenges faced by the region, criticising the lack of consultation with local representatives and stakeholders. “It would have been much better if the Honourable Finance Minister had engaged with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, discussed with the MPs, and understood the needs of the traders before presenting this budget,” he said.

The MP detailed the pressing issues, including pending payments to contractors, unpaid pensions, and delays in funding for significant infrastructure projects. “The reality is that thousands of crores worth of contractors' bills are pending from last year. They (contractors) have taken loans from banks, and I doubt the current budget will cover these liabilities,” he said.

Highlighting the condition of essential services, he said there are “severe deficiencies” in medical facilities and infrastructure. “Anantnag, the oldest district in Jammu and Kashmir, still lacks an MRI facility despite having a medical college for over six years,” he said.

Altaf also mentioned the absence of critical flyovers and bypasses in the historic town of Anantnag through which the annual Amarnath Yatra passes, saying this causes significant traffic jams during the peak tourist season.

The MP lamented the erosion of the autonomy of key institutions, including the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). “It is unfortunate that the autonomy of this vital institute has been abolished and placed under the Health & Medical Education Department, severely impacting its operations. Our medicos are known in the entire world for their worth and prestige. SKIMS was a world-class institution but has now been converted into a sub-centre of the Health Department,” he said. He welcomed the establishment of AIIMS in Jammu.

The former minister further highlighted the neglect of hilly and border districts such as Rajouri and Poonch, which, according to him, received no significant allocations in the budget.

Calling for a house committee to review the situation, the NC leader said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was “poorly performing”. “There is a lack of progress on crucial projects. A 220-kilometre stretch from Jammu to Poonch is in terrible condition,” he said.

Mian Altaf also addressed the plight of casual labourers and daily wagers, saying they have not been paid for years. He further mentioned the exorbitant airfare between Delhi and Srinagar, saying it has become unaffordable for the common man to travel via air.

“Even, I as a parliament member cannot afford such unnatural airfares,” he said.

Altaf also highlighted the inefficiencies in the power sector and the hardships faced by the tribal communities. “Our own hydel projects are not running due to government incompetence, and the forest rights promised to tribals remain unfulfilled,” he said and pitched for immediate attention to these issues—(KNO)