PHE wakes up to Water Crises in Makol; cuts off unauthorized connection; restores supply to villagers

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, July 26

Finally, senior officer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department swung into action and cut off the unauthorized water connection of an influential person and restoring the water supply to rest of the villagers, sources said.

According to sources, the village of Makol in the Sundarbani sub-division had been grappling with a severe water shortage, due to monopoly of a senior political leader, who had been influencing officials of PHE Department.

“This political leader had disrupted the water supply to an entire village, including middle school by diverting it for personal use of an individual, known to him,” said sources, adding that the residents had reported that the water shortage had become so dire that a single individual's actions led to the deprivation of a basic necessity for many.

Superintendent Engineer, PHE Rajouri recognizing the severity of the situation, intervened by cutting off the unauthorized connection and restoring the public water supply.

“He ordered the immediate laying of a new water line, which had been delayed despite being part of a pre-approved project. The previous line had been misappropriated for the benefit of one person, exacerbating the village's water woes,” said sources, adding that the involvement of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, particularly under Superintendent Engineer's supervision, has been pivotal.

Sources maintained the Superintendent Engineer, who is relatively new to his position, has garnered appreciation for his proactive approach in addressing the water crisis. His hands-on involvement has provided some relief to the villagers, who have been struggling with water scarcity.

“Villagers have appealed to the Principal Secretary of the PHE department, urging strict action against leaders who exploit their positions for personal gain,” said sources, quoting the villagers.

Sources alleged that the political leader in question has been described as a notorious figure in Sunderbani Tehsil, accused of misleading higher officials and occupying land unlawfully.