J&K records deficient rainfall of 27% this year so far

50% rainfall deficient in first 2 months; Heat wave tightens grip in Kashmir parts; Monsoon conditions in J&K remained weak, says Independent Weather forecaster; MeT predicts dip in mercury from Jul 29

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Jul 25 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir has seen a drastic decline in the precipitation this year so far with figures revealing that since January 01 2024 to July 25, the Union Territory has recorded a deficient rainfall of 27 per cent.

Jammu division has recorded a hot and humid weather conditions as according to the details, the mercury in Jammu city has settled at 35.6 degree Celsius while in Katra and Batote, it settled at 31.4 degree Celsius and 28.8 degree Celsius respectively.

However, Jammu and Kashmir overall has recorded deficient rainfall since the inception of this year.

In Srinagar too, the mercury has settled at 34.5 degree Celsius, which was 1.1 degree less than yesterday while Kokernag has also recorded 5.4 degree Celsius above than normal temperature as the mercury settled at 32.8 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir and Kupwara in north Kashmir too have recorded 5.1 degree Celsius and 4.0 degree Celsius above than normal temperature respectively as the mercury at the twin places settled at 33.0 degree Celsius and 35.1 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the details available, the J&K has recorded a deficient rainfall of 27 per cent till July 25.

In January and February months, a deficient rainfall of 48 per cent was recorded; details shared by a private Weather forecaster reveals, adding that against the normal precipitation of 225.5 mm during the period, 117.1 mm rainfall was recorded only.

However from March to May, the Union Territory has recorded a deficient rainfall of nine percent only. During the period, 300.6 mm rainfall was recorded in J&K against the normal precipitation of 330.0 mm.

Since June to July 25, a deficient rainfall of 33 per cent has been recorded in Jammu & Kashmir. Overall, there has been a deficiency of 27 per cent rainfall in J&K from January 01 2024 to July 25, 2024.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng has stated that this year, Western Disturbances have largely avoided Jammu and Kashmir. After a significant deficit in January, some recovery was seen in February, and the region experienced near-normal rainfall from March to May. However, since June, monsoon conditions have been very weak, particularly over the past 20 days, leading to low water levels in streams and rivers, he said.

Moreover, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has predicted the possibility of rainfall from July 29, saying that the ongoing heat wave is expected to end by the end of this month.