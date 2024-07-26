Jammu on alert Army Schools, institutes operating from Cantonments along Jmu-Pkt Highway shut

2 OGW's arrested in Kathua ambush case

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jul 25: A large number of educational institutions including Army's Public and Goodwill Schools besides Kendriya Vidyalayas operating from the military cantonments in Jammu province and on Jammu-Pathankot Highway have been shut as a precautionary measure in view of a high alert and ahead of Independence Day.

Sources told that the decision was taken after intelligence agencies issued specific alerts regarding possible terror attacks on schools.

The development came after security forces arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for supporting terror related activities.

Police said that in our ongoing efforts to counter terrorist activities, Kathua Police at PS Malhar nabbed tow OGW's who were also found to have purposefully withheld crucial information by not disclosing it to police in time.

Defence officials said that following the terror threats, the security forces have advised school authorities of these schools to keep the institutions shut for the safety of children.

The decision came at the time when Jammu saw several encounters between terrorists and security personnel which raised security concerns in the region, while security forces beefed up its apparatus to ensure ‘incident free' celebrations of Independence Day.

As per official sources, “Due to increasing terrorist activities in Jammu region, the local administration and security agencies have jointly decided that all Army and Kendriya Vidyalaya and other contentment schools till further order,” said an official adding “The decision aimed to keep children, teachers and school staff safe from potential threats”.

Officials said that the decision to close Army and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools is temporary and the schools will be reopened as soon as the situation becomes normal.

At present, the administration and security agencies are taking every possible step giving priority to the safety of children.

At least a dozen army schools, including in Sunjuwan and Domana besides those on the highway, were shut for the day as a precautionary measure,” said defence officials privy to the development.

Moreover, following intelligence inputs of a terror strike, a high alert has been sounded in all defence installations along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Some parents confirmed that school authorities send messages informing about holidays till further order, administrative reasons.

“We have received a message in the school's whatsapp group regarding holidays, due to some administrative reasons,” a parent, whose ward is studying in an army school, confirmed. He further added that authorities have said that during these days classes would be conducted in online mode.

Moreover, school authorities of KV from a military containment in Jammu city also confirmed that school has been shut and now classes would be held online for students.

“Dear Parents and Students, We are writing to inform you that due to Administrative Reasons, The School will shift to online classes starting tomorrow until further notice. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” a message flashed in official groups from the Principal reads.

Last year, authorities shut all schools of the Jammu region, which was operating from inside the cantonment areas a week ahead of the G20 summit in Srinagar.