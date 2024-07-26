back to top
    PM to pay homage at Kargil War Memorial tomorrow
    India

    PM to pay homage at Kargil War Memorial tomorrow

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ‘To carry out first blast of Shinkum La Tunnel Project virtually; Tunnel to be constructed at 15800 feet altitude on Nimu-Padum-Darcha road'

    New Delhi, Jul 25: Prime Minister Narendera Modi will visit War Memorial tomorrow (Friday) and carry out the first blast of Shinkum La Tunnel Project virtually.

    An official spokesman in a statement said that on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas Prime Minister Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 AM and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

    “Prime Minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project, virtually. Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all connectivity to Leh,” the statement read, adding that “Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the . Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in .”

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

