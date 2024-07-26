LG addresses IUST’s Convocation Ceremony; appreciates University’s commendable achievements in setting a shining example of gender equality

shining example of gender equality

Girls are excelling in education in our region: LG Sinha

Awantipora, Jul 25: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha addressed the 3rd Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, today.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, congratulated and extended his felicitations to the students and appreciated the commendable achievements of IUST in setting a shining example of gender equality.

“I am delighted to note that 22 of the 27 students who received their gold medals today are girls. The girls are excelling in education in our region, at both school and higher education levels. Educating women contributes meaningfully to societal progress, economic growth and sustainability. Their role is crucial in making the country a true Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the Lt Governor said.

He also commended the role of parents and teachers in paving a solid foundation for the prosperous future of the youth.

Addressing the Students, the Lt Governor exhorted them to continuously innovate to meet the local challenges and work towards a bright and prosperous future of the country.

“Desire and Determination, the two key factors will guide you to harness opportunities and steadily contribute to build Viksit Bharat,” the Lt Governor told the students.

I believe that the prime objective of education is to create higher values and independent thinking in students to shape the destiny of the nation. Our educational institutions must lay special emphasis on reinventing the class-room learnings to unleash students' true potential, the Lt Governor said.

He further emphasised on strengthening Industry-academia connect and providing a collaborative space for startups and business ideas to prosper.

Startups are powerful instruments to bridge the gap between universities and industries. Education should be driven by creativity rather than by a rigid curriculum, he said.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the Vice Chancellor, faculty members and students of IUST for making remarkable strides in the fields of academics, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

IUST has not only excelled in providing skill training to its students but has also been a pioneer in various educational innovations in J&K, the Lt Governor said.

As per National Education Policy 2020, IUST has made notable additions to its academic offerings, engaging in multidisciplinary education successfully blending humanities with sciences and introducing new pedagogies, he observed.

He said the introduction of UG program in Design Your Own Degree mode, 4- Year UG Programs with Multiple Entry Multiple Exit and other innovative programs like Robotics & Automation, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Operation Theatre Technology, and many other areas stands as a testament to the commitment to offer flexible and modern educational opportunities that cater to the diverse needs of our students.

“We are witnessing massive transformation in J&K's education sector and I am confident IUST will be a beacon of knowledge and innovation in the UT,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar, eminent nuclear scientist and former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, congratulated the students for embarking on their new journey.

“The World out there is full of opportunities as well as challenges. The capabilities the students acquire from IUST will enable them to lead a successful career ahead and empower them to make meaningful contributions to nation building,” he said.

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, presented the University report and highlighted the achievements of the University.

During the convocation, 27 students were conferred with Gold Medals, while 53 students were awarded with merit certificates.

A total of 1056 students have been awarded with degrees for UG/PG programmes, and 19 students received their Ph.D Degree Certificates.

Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council; Vice-Chancellors of various Universities; HoDs of different educational institutions, senior officials of Civil and Police administration, faculty members, students and their parents were present.