Transforming India’s Food Security with Irradiation Technology

Chirag Paswan

The importance of food extends far beyond basic sustenance. It plays a central role in our festivals, social gatherings, and rituals, reflecting our cultural identity and social dynamics. Economically, the food industry drives growth, creates jobs, and fosters rural and agricultural development. It significantly contributes to the national economy through both domestic consumption and exports. As India moves towards the vision of Vikasit Bharat in the 78th year of its independence, advancing food safety and security is crucial. This entails ensuring that food reaching consumers is safe from contaminants and minimizing food loss and waste to guarantee that sufficient, nutritious food is available to all.

Addressing food loss and waste, especially of perishable items like fruits and vegetables, is crucial for enhancing food security and sustainability. It also helps ensure remunerative prices for our farmers.

Additionally, as the trade of agricultural and processed food products grows, effective food safety management becomes increasingly important. Many developed economies have very stringent food safety regulations and practices to ensure safety of food imports. Food safety incidents can have serious economic repercussions, including public health risks, reduced consumer confidence, and disruptions in food supply and price stability. Therefore, safeguarding food safety is essential not only for protecting public health but also for supporting economic development, promoting international trade and maintaining market access.

To address the issues of food safety and securityand in line with India's commitment to meeting its Sustainable Development Goals targets, the Union Budget for 2024-25 has allocated funds for setting up 50 multi-product food irradiation units in the MSME sector.It reflects our dedication to food safety and security as food irradiation technology extends the shelf life and safety of agrifood products, ensuring they reach consumers in optimal condition while reducing food losses along the production and supply chain.

Food irradiation involves exposing food, whether packaged or in bulk, to ionizing radiation in a carefully controlled environment. This method effectively reduces the risk of foodborne illnesses by eliminating harmful microorganisms. It also prevents food spoilage by slowing down the decay process and destroying organisms that cause spoilage, while minimizing food loss by delaying premature ripening, germination, or sprouting. It also reduces the need for chemical preservatives in extending the shelf life of food products, thereby, contributing to a more sustainable food supply chain. Irradiation processing typically requires just one exposure treatment to achieve the desired effects, which streamlines the process, simplifies food safety practices, and contributes to cost savings in the food supply chain.

While the concept of using radiation for food preservation is not new—traditional methods like drying fruits,vegetables, shrubs, meat, fish etc. under the sun have been used for preservationsince centuries—modern interest in food irradiation technology surged after the Codex Alimentarius Commission, part of the Joint Food Standard Programme of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, established global standards.

Food Irradiation, much like cooking, is a safe and effective method for ensuring food safety across all aspects. It has gained widespread adoption, especially in countries with advanced food safety standards such as the United States, the European Union, Japan, Australia, and Canada, where it is extensively used for both domestic and export markets. A notable example of its impact is the 2012 agreement that allowed Indian mangoes to be exported to the United States after a 20-year ban. This breakthrough was achieved by India agreeing to irradiate its mangoes before export to eliminate or significantly reduce the threat of pests, thereby, protecting US domestic agriculture.

India has also made significant progress, establishing 34 irradiation processing facilities nationwide. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has played a crucial role in developing this infrastructure, with 16 of these facilities receiving MoFPI support. While this progress is commendable, expanding the number and distribution of facilities will further enhance our ability to meet the growing demands of our vibrant agrifood market.

However, widespread commissioning offood irradiationfacilitiesisconstrained by high capital costs. Establishing an irradiation facility with a 1 MCi Cobalt 60 source requires an investment of approximately Rs. 25 to 30 crores, excluding land and additional infrastructure costs.Its commissioning process involves several critical stages, includingproposal scrutiny, approval, site clearance, plant construction, source installation, safety assessments & guidance, supervision, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance including occasional replacement of radiation sources. Key organizations such as Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board oversee this process.

Despite the initial high capital costs involved with these facilities, there are substantial opportunities for investors. The growing demand for safe, long-lasting food products in both domestic and international markets presents a lucrative investment opportunity. The ability to enhance food safety and extend shelf life make food irradiation facilities as crucial players in reducing food waste and meeting stringent export standards. With the Indian food processing sector expected to reach USD 535 billion by 2025-26 and an ever- increasing share of processed food exports, irradiation facilities represent a promising investment opportunity.

To support infrastructure development aimed at reducing food wastage, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) also offers financial assistance of up to Rs. 10 crore per project for setting up food irradiation units. This support, provided as grants or subsidies, is designed to treat perishable produce, including fruits and vegetables, and enhance their hygiene and shelf life. Following the announcement in the Union Budget 2024-25, MoFPI has invited Expressions of Interest from entrepreneurs for setting up multiproduct food irradiation units under the Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure (Cold Chain scheme).

Given the critical role that food irradiation plays in enhancing food safety and extending the shelf life of perishable produce, there is a pressing need to expand our infrastructure to meet the growing demands of the Indian food supply chain and agrifood export sector. We urge investors and entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity to establish additional irradiation facilities, utilizing the financial support provided by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Investing in irradiation facilities will enhance food safety, minimize waste, and improve food security across India, while also ensuring better prices for our farmers. Join us in transforming India's food industry—your investment will drive the future of sustainable agriculture and contribute to a thriving economy.

The author is Union Minister,Ministry of Food

Processing Industries