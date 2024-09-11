Rahul Gandhi in USA spells out what defines an ‘Indian Leader’

Too much speaking on spiritual issues has its limitations

By Sushil Kutty

Will somebody tell Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi that ‘Devta' is ‘God' in many Indian languages and that is the only “true transparency” that he should see through? Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of the USA and some of his utterances barely make a connection with Indians even if Indian Americans at “Rahul Events” in the USA are lapping up his spiritual takes on politics as if he is the “Next Gandhi!”

Indian Overseas Congress leader, Sam Pitroda is taking good care of his protégé. But even Pitroda will baulk at questioning Rahul Gandhi's sweeping statements. Correcting Rahul Gandhi where he should be corrected. The fact is, Rahul Gandhi can pretty much say whatever he wants.

Like “God is true transparency, not Devta” and “production went from the USA to China because of India.” There is no compulsion to take Rahul Gandhi seriously but his mentors have convinced Rahul that he is “transparency personified” and transparency is ‘God'. Will the Indian electorate vote for Rahul Gandhi and the INDI-Alliance because Rahul says ‘Devta' is not God?

What happens when Rahul Gandhi can't get the ‘A' in ‘INDIA' right? Rahul said “INDI-Alliance” was a BJP/RSS malignancy thrust on ‘INDIA Alliance'. But when asked what the letter ‘A' in ‘INDIA' stood for, Rahul Gandhi forgot ‘Alliance” altogether? Why did Rahul Gandhi fail to see the question coming?

That is a risk Rahul Gandhi and his mentors have to live with. Rahul Gandhi climbs heights no other human does. Sam Pitroda spelled it out with “Rahul is highly educated and highly intelligent.” Which other Congress leader has debunked 5000 years of Indian history and reduced ‘Devta' to “true transparency”?

Question also arises, is Rahul Gandhi being thrust on the people of India? Have Jairam Ramesh and Sam Pitroda been given the task to convince the electorate that Rahul Gandhi cannot be denied his destiny? So vote for Rahul Gandhi. Doesn't matter the Rahul gaffes, and the Rahul jokes. Rahul launches will ultimately triumph.

Is there a compulsion to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister? Should it matter to “140 billion”? Why should rules and sentiments governing the Congress apply to the rest? Why should people other than the Congress be punished for Congress's failure to impose Rahul Gandhi on India?

Will Rahul Gandhi explain this conundrum? The problem with Rahul Gandhi's genius is that his solutions are always for the BJP/Modi government to follow through. Rahul Gandhi will ensure Modi generates jobs, will make Modi carry out a Caste Census, etcetera, etcetera. Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh will not lift a finger to carry out Rahul Gandhi's diktats for BJP-ruled states.

It is imperative for Rahul Gandhi to be taken at face value. Wowing Indian Americans isn't ‘Open Sesame' for the Congress in India. The message should go out to the electorate in India. Rahul Gandhi should stop talking like the swamis and babas of Haridwar!

And politics doesn't have anything to do with ‘Mohabbat'! “What's Love Got To Do With It? Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan' stacks up only in ridicule. People do not vote because the light of love shines through Rahul Gandhi's eyes and dimples. At the end of the day, the INDI-Alliance did better because the “Constitution had to be saved and SC\ST reservation with it.”

Rahul Gandhi in the USA said “I don't hate Mr. Modi”. That is a big fat lie. The LoP shouldn't be chicken-hearted. And the LoP contradicts too much when he is overseas. The whole of India knows Rahul Gandhi has no love to spare for Modi. Last, Rahul Gandhi is wasting time linking spirituality to politics. He should stop interpreting Hinduism. Rahul Gandhi's definition of ‘Devta' doesn't gel.

Rahul Gandhi should be worried young Hindu voters, including those of the oppressed classes, are moving away from the caste system. Rahul Gandhi says he is the sort of politician who challenges himself, like Gautam Buddha, Lord Ram and Mahatma Gandhi. “Suppressing personal fears and ambitions in favour of understanding others is what makes Indian politics interesting. To me, that's Indian politics—that's the heart of Indian politics, and that's what defines an Indian leader.” (IPA Service)