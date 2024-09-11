Transforming India’s Food Processing Sector for a Viksit Bharat

Ravneet Singh Bittu

The food processing sector in India stands as a beacon of our nation's ambition, symbolizing the strides we are making toward a Viksit Bharat. No longer just a contributor to the economy, this sector is rapidly transforming into a cornerstone of India's growth story. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, a masterful blend of policies, initiatives, and infrastructure development has catapulted the sector to new heights, turning it into a formidable force on the global stage. India currently boasts a thriving economy valued at USD 3.7 trillion, with ambitious goals of reaching USD 30-35 trillion economy by the nation's centenary of independence in 2047.

At the core of India's transformation lies its rich agro-climatic diversity, empowering our farmers to cultivate a remarkable variety of crops. As a global leader in producing pulses, millets, milk, wheat, rice, and a vast range of fruits and vegetables, India possesses an unparalleled resource base for value addition. This agricultural abundance, meticulously nurtured by our hardworking farmers, has sparked a wave of innovation and entrepreneurship, giving rise to a thriving food processing sector.

This sector has become a cornerstone of India's economic development, driving growth through employment generation, technological advancements, and the creation of new market opportunities. India also boasts the largest and youngest working population among the top global economies, further fuelling this dynamic transformation. By harnessing advanced processing technologies, the industry has been instrumental in reducing post-harvest losses, extending product shelf life, and ensuring that farmers receive better returns for their efforts.

As India's food processing sector continues to evolve, it not only meets international quality standards but also diversifies its offerings to cater to the ever-changing tastes and preferences of global consumers. The close synergy between agriculture and food processing has thus become a powerful engine of economic progress. It underscores the vital role that our farmers and agriculture play in shaping the nation's future, ensuring that India's agricultural produce reaches every corner of the world with enhanced value and quality. Through this integration, supported by a vibrant and youthful workforce, we witness the emergence of a resilient, globally competitive sector that is poised to lead India toward a prosperous and sustainable future.

As an inflection point, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the sector's impressive resilience, swiftly adapting to the rising demand for processed foods. The gradual shift towards ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and value-added products emphasized the sector's crucial role in food security and nutrition. A strong food processing sector is essential for addressing food and nutritional security challenges in India, providing convenience, longer shelf life and better access to remote areas. It also ensures improved price realization for farmers and enhances market opportunities, making a significant impact on GDP and supporting livelihoods.

At the forefront is the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), championing flagship programs like the PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY). This initiative is transforming the sector by developing cutting-edge infrastructure and optimizing supply chain management from farm gate to retail. Complementing these efforts, the PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme propels the growth of micro food processing units through support for technology upgrades, capacity building, and marketing. The Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS) further energizes domestic manufacturing and export growth by offering financial rewards tied to incremental sales. Additionally, the Special Infrastructure Fund of INR 2000 crore under NABARD plays a crucial role in reinforcing the sector's infrastructure.This coordinated approach underscores a comprehensive strategy to elevate the food processing industry and related sectors, ensuring a robust, integrated, and forward-looking growth path.

India's rapidly growing economy and its demographic dividend create a unique and unprecedented opportunity for the food processing sector to reach new heights. The government's forward-thinking pro-business reforms, including strategic tax incentives, streamlined ease of doing business initiatives, and significant infrastructure development, have fostered an environment ripe for investment and growth. This supportive landscape not only attracts global attention but also positions India as a dynamic hub for innovation and expansion in the food processing industry.

After the resounding success of the previous edition in 2023, the Ministry is organizing the 3rd edition of World Food India from 19th to 22nd September 2024. In this event, stakeholders from every facet of the food industry will come together to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and contribute to the overall development of this crucial sector. It will be one-of-a-kind gathering of manufacturers, producers, investors, policymakers and organizations from across the global food ecosystem.

World Food India 2024 serves as a platform where stakeholders converge to explore innovations, forge partnerships and chart a course towards a sustainable food future. Let us seize the opportunities before us and embark on a journey towards a more prosperous and resilient food system that benefits all stakeholders across the value chain.In this moment of convergence, we are not merely advancing an industry but embracing a shared vision of a future where innovation, sustainability, and prosperity uplift every corner of our nation.

The authbor is Minister of State, Ministry of Food Processing Industries