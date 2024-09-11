Rescue Govt Contractors

For sure, the government contractor fraternity in J&K must be passing through rough waters these days as the reports emanating have claimed that their bills worth over Rs 800 crore are still unpaid despite the completion of projects and development works long back. This apathetic attitude of the concerned departments of the J&K Government has left many of these struggling to even fulfill the bread and butter needs of their families and also of the labourers and logistic suppliers who have helped them to complete the development works, leading this community to even opt for going into debt to sustain chores of their lives.

It is astounding that despite working shoulder to shoulder with the government in fulfilling its promises of colossal development in J&K the contractors are in a total dilemma these days as their hard earned money is being denied by the concerned quarters for the reasons best known to the people sitting at helm. If the case is of shortage of funds then the people who ordered the aforesaid works should be made accountable as how they could asked the contractors to accomplish jobs when there is no provision for the funds. There could also a possibility of siphoning of the funds, and if that is the reason then again entities that have done this are responsible.

Under no condition, the hapless contractor community deserves this step-motherly treatment that too when the government is boasting about its feat in transforming J&K alike any other developed state or UT of the country. The government cannot take the credit of this achievement until the pending bills of the contractors shall be cleared as this development has been carried out by the money of these unlucky fellows who have been deceived by the helmsmen by not giving them their dues.

The report that Jammu and Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) has been moving from post to pillar is really unfortunate because it is their due right to get the money but they have to wander here and there which is injustice of the worst kind.