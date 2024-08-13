JAMMU, Aug 13: The Power Development Department (PDD) has ordered the placement of 7 Incharge Superintendent Engineers (SEs) as Incharge Chief Engineers in the Electrical Wing.
The Department has also ordered the transfer and posting of 9 Incharge Chief Engineers.
Transfers and Postings : J&K | PDD Orders Promotion, Transfers Of Engineers
